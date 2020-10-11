Advertisement

Severe storms possible Sunday evening

Isolated to scattered severe storms are possible along an advancing cold front in eastern Nebraska Sunday evening. Large hail and damaging wind gusts will be the primary threats.
Isolated to scattered severe storms are possible along an advancing cold front in eastern Nebraska Sunday evening. Large hail and damaging wind gusts will be the primary threats.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - You have to go back to Sept. 7 since the last severe thunderstorm warning was issued anywhere in the state and that looks to potentially change as we head into Sunday evening as strong to severe storms are possible along a strong cold front that will be pushing through eastern Nebraska. A marginal and slight risk for severe weather is in place across eastern Nebraska, meaning that isolated to scattered severe storms are possible.

The main threats with thunderstorms this evening will likely be damaging winds, but as storms initially develop across northeastern Nebraska, some large hail is possible. Storms are expected to develop first in northeastern Nebraska before extending further to the south along the front. Eventually we will likely see a squall line develop that will push through eastern and southeastern sections of the state through Sunday evening.

As this line of thunderstorms pushes through the area, damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat, but we could also see some locally heavy rain. Storms should push through the area fairly quickly, with just some lingering showers expected by midnight and into the overnight hours. Total rainfall amounts of 0.25″ to 0.75″ are possible.

Winds are expected to stay very strong through Sunday evening and into very early on Monday. Wind Advisories are in place across eastern Nebraska as wind gusts could approach 50 MPH at times. South wind are expected through Sunday evening and should decrease for a few hours ahead of the front, but along and behind the cold front, winds are expected to turn to the northwest and strengthen with gusts up to 50 MPH possible.

Winds should die down by early Monday morning and rain should have pushed well out of the area. By Monday afternoon it should be sunny and cooler, but still perhaps a bit breezy at times. Highs will likely top out in the low 70s for most.

Very dry conditions are expected behind the front on Monday with dew points in the 20s and 30s and relative humidity values generally less than 20% for most of the state. This will keep fire danger elevated on Monday with Red Flag Warnings in place for most of central and western Nebraska.

