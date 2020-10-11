Severe Storms Possible Sunday Evening

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - You have to go back to September 7th since the last severe thunderstorm warning was issued anywhere in the state and that looks to potentially change as we head into Sunday evening as strong to severe storms are possible along a strong cold front that will be pushing through eastern Nebraska. A marginal and slight risk for severe weather is in place across eastern Nebraska, meaning that isolated to scattered severe storms are possible.

Isolated to scattered severe storms are possible along an advancing cold front in eastern Nebraska Sunday evening. Large hail and damaging wind gusts will be the primary threats. (KOLN)

The main threats with thunderstorms this evening will likely be damaging winds, but as storms initially develop across northeastern Nebraska, some large hail is possible. Storms are expected to develop first in northeastern Nebraska before extending further to the south along the front. Eventually we will likely see a squall line develop that will push through eastern and southeastern sections of the state through Sunday evening.

Storms are expected to develop along a cold front across eastern Nebraska and push east through the area. (KOLN)

Storms are expected to push through the Lincoln area between 8 PM and 11 PM Sunday with strong winds and locally heavy rain possible. (KOLN)

As this line of thunderstorms pushes through the area, damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat, but we could also see some locally heavy rain. Storms should push through the area fairly quickly, with just some lingering showers expected by midnight and into the overnight hours. Total rainfall amounts of 0.25″ to 0.75″ are possible.

Winds are expected to stay very strong through Sunday evening and into very early on Monday. Wind Advisories are in place across eastern Nebraska as wind gusts could approach 50 MPH at times. South wind are expected through Sunday evening and should decrease for a few hours ahead of the front, but along and behind the cold front, winds are expected to turn to the northwest and strengthen with gusts up to 50 MPH possible.

Strong winds are expected into early Monday out ahead and behind the cold front with wind gusts up to 50 MPH possible at times. (KOLN)

Winds should die down by early Monday morning and rain should have pushed well out of the area. By Monday afternoon it should be sunny and cooler, but still perhaps a bit breezy at times. Highs will likely top out in the low 70s for most.

Cooler temperatures are expected into Monday with highs likely reaching the low 70s for most areas. (KOLN)

Very dry conditions are expected behind the front on Monday with dew points in the 20s and 30s and relative humidity values generally less than 20% for most of the state. This will keep fire danger elevated on Monday with Red Flag Warnings in place for most of central and western Nebraska.

Very dry and breezy conditions are expected Monday, leading to high fire danger for most of the state. (KOLN)

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.