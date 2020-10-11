Two dead after crash in Red Willow County; One person arrested

RED WILLOW COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) - Red Willow County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol responded to a crash which resulted in the deaths of two men on Thursday.

According to officials, 36-year-old Charles Edward Decker of Indianola, Nebraska died as a result of a motor-vehicle collision between two vehicles on Highway 6/34 near mm 96 during the early morning hours of Oct. 8, 2020 at around 2 a.m. The cause of the collision is still under investigation and this investigation is being handled by the Nebraska State Patrol.

Also deceased at the scene was 30-year-old Steven Lee Weaver of the McCook area. This matter remains under investigation by the Red Willow County Sheriff’s Office and the NSP.

In connection with the investigation 33-year-old Alva C. Decker of Indianola, Nebraska was arrested late Friday afternoon. Pursuant to an arrest warrant obtained by investigators. A complaint has been filed charging Alva C. Decker with Murder in the 1st Degree, a Class 1A Felony, Conspiracy to Commit a Class 1 Felony, a Class 2 Felony and Use of a Firearm to Commit a Felony a Class 1C Felony. No bond has been set in the case.

Both decedents were autopsied in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday.

The investigating agencies are being assisted by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office. No date or time has been scheduled for Alva C. Decker’s appearance in the Red Willow County Court but it is anticipated Decker will appear later this week.

