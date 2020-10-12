106-year-old Rogers House Inn to be restored

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One of Lincoln’s oldest inn’s is getting a facelift, but still looking to preserve its historic value. Rogers House Inn is 106 years old and new owners say it’s still a thriving business.

“I fell in love with it when I walked through the door,” Rogers House Inn owner Janel Faraci said.

While Faraci just bought the inn in November, she knows quite a bit about its history.

"It was built in 1914 by a banker in Minden and he had built it for himself for his house and it became a lot of different things over the years,” Faraci said. From a personal home to, at one point, a fraternity house and now an inn, Faraci said this new project of hers will pay off long term because of how successful it’s been.

“Right now, I’d say we’re booked out the next couple of months," Faraci said. “We just did a 50 person wedding.” Although COVID-19 did halt business for a whilE, it didn’t stop employees from continuing to work. Faraci saying they’ve pulled out electrical and walls in hopes of restoring it to its old roots.

“I can see the old grandiose days that it’s seen with wedding and things like that,” Faraci said. One advantage Faraci said is helpful, especially during a pandemic, is the limited number of people who can stay there. She also said keeping Rogers inn a cozy environment will help make this century-old building stick around for years to come.

The owner also saying they’ll have tailgates for Husker games. People not staying at the inn will have to buy a ticket. Faraci said half the money will go towards first responders.

