Congressman Jeff Fortenberry, Kate Bolz face off in congressional debate
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Congressman Jeff Fortenberry and his Democratic challenger Kate Bolz will face off in a debate Monday night.
Fortenberry, a Republican, has represented Nebraska’s First District which includes Lincoln since 2005.
Bolz is currently a Nebraska State Senator representing a seat from Lincoln.
Monday’s debate airs at 8 p.m. and 1011 anchor Jennifer Ortega is one of the panelists.
10/11 will stream that debate on this page on our website and 10/11 NOW app it can also be watched on NET.
