Damage from Sunday night storms

Sandy says her mom's tree fell on her camper, causing some damage.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Powerful thunderstorms barreled through parts of central and eastern Nebraska Sunday night leaving behind downed power lines and uprooted trees.

Many will begin picking up the fallen branches and debris left behind.

10/11 NOW viewers shared with us some photos of the damage they are now dealing with.

If you have photos or videos you would like to share, you can submit them HERE.

