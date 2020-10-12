Advertisement

Facebook says it will ban Holocaust denial, distortion posts

In this May 16, 2012 photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
(AP) - Facebook is banning posts that deny or distort the Holocaust and will start directing people to authoritative sources if they search for information about the Nazi genocide.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the new policy Monday, the latest attempt by the company to take action against conspiracy theories and misinformation ahead of the U.S. presidential election.

The decision comes amid a push by Holocaust survivors around the world over the summer who lent their voices to a campaign targeting Zuckerberg, urging him to take action to remove Holocaust denial posts from the social media site.

Coordinated by the New York-based Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, the #NoDenyingIt campaign used Facebook itself to make the survivors' entreaties to Zuckerberg heard, posting one video per day urging him to remove Holocaust-denying groups, pages and posts as hate speech.

