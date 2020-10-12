Advertisement

Fauci says he was taken out of context in Trump campaign ad

By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new political ad makes it sound like Dr. Anthony Fauci is praising President Donald Trump’s response to the pandemic.

Fauci said the ad takes him out of context, and that he’s not endorsing any political candidate.

The infectious disease expert said the Trump campaign is quoting him without his permission.

The new ad airing in Michigan features Fauci during a Fox News interview in March. It shows him saying: “I can’t imagine that anybody could be doing more.”

Fauci said he was talking about the coronavirus task force’s round-the-clock response to the outbreak seven months ago. He explained that he was not referring to Trump’s overall handling of the pandemic.

In a tweet, Trump responded to Fauci’s complaint about being taken out of context, writing: “They are indeed Dr. Fauci’s own words.”

Trump added that he thinks his team has “done a ‘phenomenal’ job, according to certain governors.”

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

LIVE: Supreme Court nominee Barrett faces Senate despite virus risk

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Senate is charging ahead on Trump’s pick to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and cement a conservative majority on the court before Election Day.

News

Lincoln Police investigating armed robbery of gas station

Updated: 15 minutes ago

News

Damage from Sunday night storms

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Downed power lines and trees following storm Sunday night.

News

Windy conditions in Firth

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Sarah sent in this video showing how windy it was Sunday night in Firth.

News

10/11 This Morning Featured Pet

Updated: 21 minutes ago

Latest News

National Politics

LIVE: Confirmation hearing for Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court nomination

Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Senate Judiciary Committee is meeting Monday morning to confer on Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court nomination.

News

Lincoln Police investigating armed robbery of gas station

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
No one was injured after a man walked into the gas station with a gun and demanded money from the clerk.

News

Storm damage from Sunday night

Updated: 31 minutes ago
10/11 NOW viewers sent in pictures of some of the damage left behind following storms in central and eastern Nebraska Sunday night.

National

Fireworks at Staples Center for Lakers win

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The Los Angeles Lakers win a record-tying 17th NBA title, giving LeBron James his fourth championship.

News

Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Here is the answer to today's Question of the Day in case you missed it.