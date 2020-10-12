Advertisement

Friendship Home offers Crisis Hotline for those leaving abusive relationships

Friendship home and 10/11 Now
Friendship home and 10/11 Now(Ellis Wiltsey)
By Ellis Wiltsey
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -For those leaving an abuse relationship, creating and executing a plan to do so can sometimes feel overwhelming or impossible.

That’s where the Friendship Home in Lincoln comes in, who for the past 40 years has been a lifeline for those in crisis.

Advocates and support for victims of domestic violence are available through the Friendship Home’s crisis hotline and some survivors said the process goes much further than that.

“It’s scary but don’t let that stop you," said Chrys, survivor. "That’s the biggest part of it is getting past that fright. New things are always scary for everybody”

10/11 NOW has concealed Chrys identity for safety purposes.

Chrys spoke on and off with Friendship Home advocates for two weeks before leaving her abusive partner for a second time.

“I was too scared to at first and after I did though it got so much better," said Chrys. "Life was worth living again and it was well worth the smiles on my children’s faces to do it again. I would do it again in a heartbeat with less hesitation”

Those advocates work to individualize the process with each victim, to help victims decide what the right next step for them is.

“We can get material goods to them, food, gift cards, gas vouchers, and if they think they want to come in we’ll start planning that what are the things you need, do you have the documentation to make that transition, do you have children you need to worry about," said Kay, Friendship Home Program Development Director. "There’s no time frame on it she can call us 20 times, she can call us twice”

When victims want to leave an abusive relationship they are 75% more likely to be seriously injured or die. Friendship Home understands that fear and their crisis services are specifically designed to address leaving the violence

“When women come to us, their experience of victimization by their abuser has typically been going on for a long time,” said Kay.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence please call the Friendship Home Crisis line at 402-437-9302. For more information on how you can help please go to FriendshipHome.org or text EMPOWER to 402-383-3344.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

