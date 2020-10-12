Advertisement

How to report tree damage in Lincoln following Sunday night storms

Tree falls near home in southwest Lincoln.
Tree falls near home in southwest Lincoln.(KOLN)
By Kamri Sylve
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Following storms Sunday night, the City of Lincoln is reminding residents how to report downed trees:

For trees blocking city streets or sidewalks, contact the Lincoln Police Department’s non-emergency number, 402-441-6000, instead of 911. LPD is keeping a list of areas and reporting those to the Community Forestry crews.

For other damage to other public trees between curbs and sidewalks, contact the City Community Forestry Section at 402-441-7847, ext. 0. Voicemail is available at this number, and residents are encouraged to provide their name, address, phone number and the nature of the problem. Residents can also report damage to street trees HERE.

Residents are being advised to watch for broken limbs that may still be hanging in trees. These can cause injury or damage when they fall. Tree debris on private property is the responsibility of the property owner. For tree debris on private properties, residents can contact their refuse haulers or take the debris to one of these locations:

The City Transfer Station at 5101 N. 48th St.

Hours are 6:45 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Monday through Friday, 6:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and 6:45 a.m. to noon Sundays.

Regular disposal charges and fees apply. To avoid an extra charge, residents must cover and secure their loads.

Hofeling Enterprises at 2200 S. Folsom Court.

The disposal fee for a pick-up is $10.

Hofeling Enterprises is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

