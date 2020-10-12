Advertisement

Huskers to play Iowa on Black Friday

(Source: AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Big Ten Conference announced on Monday morning that Nebraska’s matchup with Iowa will be played on Friday, Nov. 27 in Iowa City. Kickoff time will be announced at a later date and the game will be televised by FOX or FS1.

The Big Ten West rivals have met on Black Friday each year since the Huskers joined the Big Ten and the 2020 matchup will mark the 10th straight season Nebraska and Iowa have squared off on the day after Thanksgiving. Overall, this will mark the 31st straight season Nebraska has played on Black Friday, dating back to the 1990 season. In addition to 10 matchups with Iowa, the Huskers played Colorado for 15 straight seasons from 1996 to 2010, and met Oklahoma six consecutive years from 1990 to 1995.

Monday’s announcement was part of several special date games and kickoff time and television announcements by the Big Ten. The Big Ten’s announcement of Week 1 television and kickoff times included the previously announced Husker game at Ohio State, which will be televised nationally on FOX, with kickoff set for 11 a.m. CDT. Start times and television information for the remainder of Nebraska’s 2020 games will be announced six to 12 days in advance of kickoff.

