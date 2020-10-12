Advertisement

James Carnie, Norris senior tight end, commits to Nebraska

The Norris senior received a scholarship offer to play football at Nebraska
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -James Carnie, a Norris senior tight end, announced on twitter that they have committed to Nebraska on Monday.

About one week ago, the Norris senior tight end received a phone call from Nebraska head coach Scott Frost offering him a scholarship to play for the Huskers.

Carnie said he also considered Iowa and Kansas State.

“I’ve had a lot of people say we’re going to back your decision with whatever you do,” said Carnie.

Carnie plays both tight end and linebacker for Norris but he said Frost and Nebraska want him at tight end.

