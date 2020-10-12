Advertisement

Know what’s on your ballot

By Lorena Carmona
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - When it comes time to cast your vote, it’s important you know and understand the races and issues on the ballot.

Voters now have a new resource this election season to know what they will see on their November 3 General Election ballot.

“Nebraska Voter Check let’s a voter look up his or her own individual ballot,” said Tracy Overstreet, Hall County election commissioner. “If you’re not certain which educational service unit district or natural resource district, or even what city council ward or school board ward you are in, Nebraska Voter View can help by showing you each specific race or issue on your ballot.”

Voters can search online for Nebraska Voter Check or go directly to the website to enter their first name, last name and county. The website will list the voter’s polling place and address, followed by a pdf image of the voter’s ballot.

“There are 122 different ballot styles in use for this election because of all of the different combinations of political boundaries and representatives that a voter may have,” Overstreet said. “Knowing what ballot you will receive at the polling booth can save a voter time in researching candidates.”

Nebraska Voter View also serves as a ballot tracking method. Once on the site, voters may enter their birthdate and see if their early ballot has been processed, returned and accepted.

