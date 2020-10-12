Advertisement

Lincoln Police investigating armed robbery of gas station

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An armed robbery of a Kwik Shop near central Lincoln early Saturday is under investigation, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

At around 2:30 a.m., police said a man armed with a gun entered the store located at 27th and W Streets and demanded money from the clerk.

LPD said the man was able to get an unknown amount of cash before running off.

The clerk was not injured.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the robbery to call Lincoln Police at (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

