Lincoln sees additional COVID-19 related death
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Health officials announced Monday another resident has died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Lancaster County to 32.
The individual was a woman in her 50s who was hospitalized.
LLCHD reports 53 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lancaster County today, bringing the community total to 7,534.
Visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov to access a dashboard that summarizes Lancaster County COVID-19 data. LLCHD also released the following information today:
Recoveries: up from 3,228 to 3,271
Overall positivity rate:
- Lancaster County – remains at 8.6 percent
- State – up from 10.1 percent to 10.2 percent
- National – down from 8 percent to 7.7 percent
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 55 with 29 from Lancaster County (five on ventilators) and 26 from other communities (four on ventilators).
Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.