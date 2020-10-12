Advertisement

Lincoln sees additional COVID-19 related death

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Health officials announced Monday another resident has died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Lancaster County to 32. 

The individual was a woman in her 50s who was hospitalized. 

LLCHD reports 53 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lancaster County today, bringing the community total to 7,534.

Visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov to access a dashboard that summarizes Lancaster County COVID-19 data. LLCHD also released the following information today:

Recoveries: up from 3,228 to 3,271

Overall positivity rate:

  • Lancaster County – remains at 8.6 percent
  • State – up from 10.1 percent to 10.2 percent
  • National – down from 8 percent to 7.7 percent

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 55 with 29 from Lancaster County (five on ventilators) and 26 from other communities (four on ventilators).

