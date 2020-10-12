LPD investigating arson at apartment building

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department are investigating a recent apartment fire as arson.

On Saturday just after 1 p.m., firefighters with Lincoln Fire and Rescue, along with officers with the Lincoln Police Department, responded to a fire at an apartment building on A Street, near S 11th Street just south of downtown.

LPD said the fire was coming from the lower level apartment and the building was evacuated.

No injuries were reported. LFR said five people were displaced from this apartment building.

LPD said fire investigators processed the scene and determined that the fire was likely caused by an act of arson. Investigators are conducting interviews, as well as reviewing digital and video evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Fire investigators estimate the damage to be at least $400,000.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.