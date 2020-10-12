LPD: Man kidnaps victim, threatens to kill officers during arrest

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they believe kidnapped and assaulted an acquaintance, held them at knife point and then threatened to kill officers while he was being arrested.

On Friday around 7:30 p.m., officers were called to a local hospital for a kidnapping report.

LPD officers spoke to a person who said they were assaulted by someone they know earlier that morning.

Investigators said the victim reported that Joshua Salazar held them against their will at knife point for several hours at their home. During this time, the victim said Salazar assaulted them by punching them in the face, breaking their nose, puncturing them with a knife and sexually assaulting them.

LPD said Salazar forced the victim and one of their loved ones in a car where they drove around Lincoln at knife point.

The victim told an officer they feared for their life and eventually they were let go, where they were able to go to the hospital.

LPD said the incident began around 9 a.m. that morning and lasted until roughly 7 p.m. when they were able to escape to the hospital. During that whole time the victim was held at knife point by Salazar.

Investigators said the victim’s injuries were serious but not life threatening.

The next day, on Saturday around 7 p.m., officers saw Salazar riding a bike along Knox Street, just north of Adams Street in Northeast Lincoln.

LPD said when officers tried making contact with him, Salazar ran away and officers chased after him.

Police said Salazar would not listen to officer commands to stop. LPD said Salazar eventually stopped running, brandished a large knife and advanced towards officers.

LPD said Salazar told responding officers that he was going to kill them and he started running in their direction.

According to LPD, officers tried retreating and continued communicating with Salazar to drop the knife. Once an officer was able to retreat far enough away, LPD said, they grabbed a less-than lethal firearm, which shoots bean bag rounds, while the other officer tried negotiating with Salazar for a peaceful resolution.

LPD said Salazar eventually moved to a nearby backyard where he told officers he had a gun and then pointed a laser at officers. LPD said officers continued negotiating with Salazar for a peaceful resolution.

Other officers arrived on scene and LPD said Salazar then held a knife to his throat but was then hit with several less-than lethal rounds that caused him to fall. According to officers, Salazar had a knife under him and a taser was used to safely remove the knife from Salazar so that he could be placed in police custody.

LPD said this incident lasted between 10 to 15 minutes. While searching Salazar, police said they found 2-grams of methamphetamine in two separate packages.

Salazar was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for minor injuries before being taken to the jail.

Salazar is facing the following charges:

Two counts of Kidnapping

First degree sexual assault

2nd degree assault

Two counts of attempted 2nd degree assault on an officer

Six counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony

Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person

Resisting arrest with a deadly weapon

Possession of a controlled substance.

LPD said Salazar was also arrested on two local misdemeanor warrants.

