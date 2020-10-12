Advertisement

LPD Officer cited for driving under the influence and assault

.
.(MGN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln Police Officer was cited with driving under the influence and assault on Sunday.

Officers with the Lincoln Police Department were dispatched to the parking lot of Grata Bar and Lounge at 6891 A Street on a report of an assault that had just occurred on Oct. 11, 2020, at around 2:30 a.m. As officers were responding, they were advised that the reporting party was off-duty Lincoln police officer Austin Espinoza. LPD supervisors responded to oversee the investigation.

During the investigation, officers learned that Espinoza was involved in an argument with a man and woman who were family acquaintances. Espinoza reported being assaulted by the man and the woman reported being assaulted by Espinoza. These assaults occurred while Espinoza was seated in his vehicle. Both reported minor injuries, neither of which required medical attention. Officers completed detailed interviews with witnesses about the assault.

As officers spoke with Espinoza, they developed reason to believe that he was under the influence of an alcoholic beverage. Espinoza submitted to Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and a preliminary breath test, both of which he failed. Officers transported Espinoza to The Bridge where they conducted an official chemical test. The result showed an alcohol concentration of .112 grams of alcohol/210 liters of breath. Officers cited Espinoza for Driving under the Influence and Assault, both misdemeanors.

Austin Espinoza has been placed on unpaid, investigative suspension. In addition to the criminal investigation, LPD is also conducting an internal investigation concerning this incident. The policy guiding our internal investigative process is available for review at Lincoln Police General Orders - Internal Investigations.

