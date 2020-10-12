More Quiet, Dry Weather Expected Through the Week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After severe weather impacted the area on Sunday night, it has been a calm start to the week on Monday with plenty of sunshine and much lighter winds. Quiet and calm weather will headline the forecast as we head through the upcoming week as mainly dry weather is expected over the next 7 days.

By Monday afternoon, mainly sunny skies are in the forecast with west winds around 10 to 20 MPH. High temperatures should sit in the 70s for most of the state - much cooler than the upper 80s we had on Sunday.

Temperatures should reach the low to mid 70s across the state on Monday. (KOLN)

High fire danger is once again expected Monday afternoon and evening across central and western Nebraska thanks to dry and breezy conditions.

High fire danger is expected across central and western Nebraska Monday afternoon and evening as dry and breezy conditions develop across the state. (KOLN)

West winds are expected to pick up across central and western Nebraska through the day on Monday and could gust as high as 40 MPH at times. Combined that with relative humidity values in the teens and 20s, and any fire that starts could get out of hand very quickly thanks to dry fuels and breezy winds.

Tuesday looks like another quiet day as mainly sunny skies are expected for most of the state. A weak front will have pushed through the state, so winds will likely be more out of the northwest on Tuesday and temperatures may be a degree or two cooler, but most of us should sit in the 70s again on Tuesday.

Another day with highs in the low to mid 70s on Tuesday. Some areas in northern and northeastern Nebraska may only reach the upper 60s for highs. (KOLN)

Wednesday likely sees a bump in temperatures ahead of another cold front, so look for highs in the 70s and 80s by Wednesday afternoon with breezy winds. Behind the front though and then continuing through the remainder of the week, cooler more fall-like temperatures are in the forecast with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

Temperatures in the 70s to low 80s are forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday before temperatures fall into the 50s and 60s for the rest of the week. (KOLN)

There could be an isolated shower or two on Wednesday as the front moves through, but overall we’re looking at more dry weather over the course of the next week. We’ll continue to deal with some breezy winds at times, but outside of that, the weather should remain pretty quiet for the next week.

