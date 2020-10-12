Advertisement

More Quiet, Dry Weather Expected Through the Week

By Bill Rentschler
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After severe weather impacted the area on Sunday night, it has been a calm start to the week on Monday with plenty of sunshine and much lighter winds. Quiet and calm weather will headline the forecast as we head through the upcoming week as mainly dry weather is expected over the next 7 days.

By Monday afternoon, mainly sunny skies are in the forecast with west winds around 10 to 20 MPH. High temperatures should sit in the 70s for most of the state - much cooler than the upper 80s we had on Sunday.

Temperatures should reach the low to mid 70s across the state on Monday.
Temperatures should reach the low to mid 70s across the state on Monday.(KOLN)

High fire danger is once again expected Monday afternoon and evening across central and western Nebraska thanks to dry and breezy conditions.

High fire danger is expected across central and western Nebraska Monday afternoon and evening as dry and breezy conditions develop across the state.
High fire danger is expected across central and western Nebraska Monday afternoon and evening as dry and breezy conditions develop across the state.(KOLN)

West winds are expected to pick up across central and western Nebraska through the day on Monday and could gust as high as 40 MPH at times. Combined that with relative humidity values in the teens and 20s, and any fire that starts could get out of hand very quickly thanks to dry fuels and breezy winds.

Tuesday looks like another quiet day as mainly sunny skies are expected for most of the state. A weak front will have pushed through the state, so winds will likely be more out of the northwest on Tuesday and temperatures may be a degree or two cooler, but most of us should sit in the 70s again on Tuesday.

Another day with highs in the low to mid 70s on Tuesday. Some areas in northern and northeastern Nebraska may only reach the upper 60s for highs.
Another day with highs in the low to mid 70s on Tuesday. Some areas in northern and northeastern Nebraska may only reach the upper 60s for highs.(KOLN)

Wednesday likely sees a bump in temperatures ahead of another cold front, so look for highs in the 70s and 80s by Wednesday afternoon with breezy winds. Behind the front though and then continuing through the remainder of the week, cooler more fall-like temperatures are in the forecast with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

Temperatures in the 70s to low 80s are forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday before temperatures fall into the 50s and 60s for the rest of the week.
Temperatures in the 70s to low 80s are forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday before temperatures fall into the 50s and 60s for the rest of the week.(KOLN)

There could be an isolated shower or two on Wednesday as the front moves through, but overall we’re looking at more dry weather over the course of the next week. We’ll continue to deal with some breezy winds at times, but outside of that, the weather should remain pretty quiet for the next week.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Sunny and Cooler Conditions for Monday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brad Anderson
Mainly sunny and cooler today.

Forecast

Sunny, Cooler Weather Expected into Monday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
Sunny and cooler weather expected for Monday.

Forecast

Bill's Sunday Night Forecast

Updated: 12 hours ago
Sunny and cooler to start the week on Monday.

Forecast

Severe Storms Possible Sunday Evening

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
Severe storms are possible Sunday evening. Cooler and dry on Monday to start the week.

Latest News

News

Severe storms possible Sunday evening

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW and Bill Rentschler
You have to go back to Sept. 7 since the last severe thunderstorm warning was issued anywhere in the state and that looks to potentially change as we head into Sunday evening as strong to severe storms are possible along a strong cold front that will be pushing through eastern Nebraska.

Forecast

Warm, Windy, and Stormy Weather Possible on Sunday

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 10:35 PM CDT
|
By Bill Rentschler
Warm, windy, and stormy weather possible to finish the weekend on Sunday.

Forecast

Bill's Saturday Evening Forecast

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 10:34 PM CDT
Warm and windy on Sunday with showers and storms possible by Sunday evening.

Forecast

Another Warm Weekend

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:31 PM CDT
|
By Bill Rentschler
Slightly cooler weather on Saturday with hazy sunshine.

Forecast

Bill's Friday Evening Forecast

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:31 PM CDT
More warm weather expected into the weekend with chances for rain Sunday night.

Forecast

Near Record or Record High Temperatures Today

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 1:00 PM CDT
|
By Brandon Rector
Several locations should see near record or record high temperatures today. The weekend will remain warm with a chance of rain Sunday. Cooler and more seasonable temperatures return next week.