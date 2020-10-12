Advertisement

Power outages across Lincoln

By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Strong winds from severe storms moving through Lincoln have caused numerous outages across the Capital City.

LES reported over 12,400 people without power. Large outages have been reported along three areas of Highway 2, a large area near 70th and Pioneers, 98th & O, as well as a large outage in the area of Normal Blvd. and A Street.

Norris Public Power reports 584 people without power in Lancaster County, 893 people without power in Gage County, 293 people without power in Saline County, and 161 people without power in Seward County.

Stick with 10/11 NOW for updates on this developing story.

