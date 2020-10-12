Seward County Sherriff’s Office and NSP search for armed subject who fled traffic stop

SEWARD COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) - The Seward County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol are searching for a subject that has fled on foot from a traffic stop on I-80 MM 380.

The subject is a black male wearing a gray long sleeve shirt and ball cap. He ran North of I-80 into a cornfield between 224th Road and 210th Road.

The subject is considered armed and dangerous. If seen, do not approach call 402-643-4578 immediately.

