Sunny, Cooler Weather Expected into Monday

By Bill Rentschler
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 12:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After eastern Nebraska dealt with a round of severe weather on Sunday night, much calmer conditions are expected into the day on Monday as the cold front pushes well off to our east. High pressure is expected to settle into the area behind the cold front, which should lead to sunny skies and fairly pleasant conditions for Monday.

By Monday morning, any clouds, rain, or wind should have pushed out of the area and we should start Monday with mainly clear skies and light west winds at around 5 to 15 MPH. Temperatures will be a bit chilly for western Nebraska as lows will bottom out in the upper 20s to low 30s for western Nebraska while eastern Nebraska should see temperatures fall into the 40s to near 50°.

Temperatures are expected to dip into the upper 20s to upper 40s across the state into Monday morning.
Temperatures are expected to dip into the upper 20s to upper 40s across the state into Monday morning.(KOLN)

By Monday afternoon, sunny skies are expected across the state with cooler temperatures behind the front. Highs will still likely be a few degrees above average, but should sit comfortably in the low to mid 70s for most of the state. Southwestern Nebraska may be a bit warmer, with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Cooler temperatures are expected into Monday with highs likely reaching the low 70s for most areas.
Cooler temperatures are expected into Monday with highs likely reaching the low 70s for most areas.(KOLN)

Very dry conditions are expected behind the front on Monday with dew points in the 20s and 30s and relative humidity values generally less than 20% for most of the state. Combine that with breezy winds developing across central and western Nebraska and this will keep fire danger elevated on Monday with Red Flag Warnings in place for most of central and western Nebraska.

Very dry and breezy conditions are expected Monday, leading to high fire danger for most of the state.
Very dry and breezy conditions are expected Monday, leading to high fire danger for most of the state.(KOLN)

