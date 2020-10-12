Advertisement

Woman has tree go through her roof during severe weather

Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - People are dealing with the effects of Sunday night’s storms as several have experienced property damage. Tree service companies are staying busy, but some say certain situations have a higher priority. One home in south Lincoln had a tree limb go through the roof and the homeowner said she saw it all happen right in front of her.

Jodi Isom, the person who had the tree go through her roof, said, “It was a big crash and my cat and I both got up and scrambled."

Isom said she was told about possible storms coming by a friend. That’s when she double-checked to make sure everything was brought into the house or tied down. Late Sunday night, that’s when she heard a loud bang.

“[I was] sitting in my chair just watching TVand the wind came up and I thought ‘Wow that’s a really strong wind’ and the next thing I know, I have a tree in my living room,” Isom said.

Jodi’s neighbor, Colin Christensen, said, “I’ve been a little worried about it but I didn’t expect it to happen.”

The tree on Jodi’s house came from her neighbor’s yard. Although it was an accident, it left Jodi’s house with a hole in the roof.

Blue Ox Tree Service manager Eddie Lankas said, “There’s times where we have to prioritize if it’s on a house or through the roof; they get priority.” The manager of Blue Ox Tree Service says these situations could be the most dangerous. Incidents like these have also been keeping them busy all Monday.

“We’ve had numerous calls today with trees on roofs, through the house, and blocking driveways,” Lankas said. The 10/11 NOW weather team says winds reached 76 miles per hour last night. The National Weather Service classifies winds at this rate as an EF-0 tornado.

Although a serious problem, Isom said she fine and trying to stay positive.

“I got a skylight that I really wasn’t anticipating with some greenery in it now,” Isom said.

