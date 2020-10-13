Bellevue police investigating teen’s death as homicide

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities are investigating the death of a 17-year-old found with a gunshot wound on Monday as a homicide.

According to the Bellevue Police Department, officers and firefighters responded to a home in the 1000 block of West 31st Ave. at 12:09 p.m. for a rescue call of CPR in progress.

A 17-year-old boy was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police requested Bellevue Public Schools place four elementary schools in the area in a “lockout” out of an abundance of caution. It was lifted at 2:10 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information connected to the case is asked to contact police at 402-293-3100 or Sarpy County Crimestoppers at 402-592-7867.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.