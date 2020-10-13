Advertisement

‘Drink Local Nebraska’ helps local breweries

One local campaign is encouraging people to support local breweries and cideries.This comes as the Nebraska Craft Brewers Guild says many are struggling through the pandemic.
By Abbie Petersen
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

One local campaign is encouraging people to support local breweries and cideries.

This comes as the Nebraska Craft Brewers Guild says many are struggling through the pandemic.

Like many businesses right now, Cosmic Eye Brewing is just trying to make it through the pandemic.

But things haven’t been easy.

“We’ve really seen a drop in both take-out sales and coming in since we re-opened. I think people coming in are only comfortable for a couple of beers,” said Cosmic Eye co-owner, Michelle Riggins.

It’s their two-year anniversary this week and instead of throwing a big party like they did last year, they’re doing little events hoping to bring customers in.

The Drink Local Nebraska campaign by the Nebraska Craft Brewers Guild hopes to help breweries like Cosmic Eye.

“Restaurants have not had as much traffic, so I think generally across the board we have seen a downturn in the numbers,” said Nebraska Craft Brewers Guild executive director, Brianne Schuler.

Like Cosmic Eye, Kinkaider is also seeing the effects.

But the owner says this campaign is huge.

“Any time people will put some thought into campaigns like this and some ways to spread the word and get people out it’s always a good thing,” said owner Cody Schmick.

Drink Local Nebraska is encouraging people to support these businesses in any way you can, like ordering growlers to go or buying gift cards.

Brewery owners tell 10/11 NOW that right now, even buying something like a t-shirt will help.

“Small businesses can use your help. We will not survive this without it. I think a lot of people think that we made it through.... we have not made it through,” said Riggins.

For more information, click here: https://www.facebook.com/NebraskaCraftBrewers/

