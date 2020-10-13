Advertisement

Fan guidelines for State Softball

(WCJB File)
By Lorena Carmona
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The State Softball Tournament gets underway Wednesday at the Smith Softball Complex in Hastings.

The three-day tournament will bring 24 teams to Hastings in the hopes of hosting the Class A, Class B or Class C championship trophy in the end.

For fans who plan to attend this year, there are some changes to be aware of.

You must purchase your tickets online through GoFan. The ticket must be on your phone. No printed tickets will be allowed.

Spectators are required to wear face coverings at all times while attending outdoor events when physical distancing of 6 feet is not possible.

Fans are encouraged not to arrive early. They are also asked to sit socially distanced in bleachers or bring a chair and sit along their respective teams' side.

Once your teams' game is over you should leave immediately or sit in the outfield.

