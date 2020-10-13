Advertisement

Frost praises McCaffrey, QB competition ongoing

(KOLNKGIN)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska’s season opener is eleven days away and the Huskers have yet to name a starting quarterback. Adrian Martinez and Luke McCaffrey continue to battle for the position, according to head coach Scott Frost. Martinez, a two-year returning starter, and McCaffrey are splitting time with the Huskers’ first-string offense. The redshirt freshman is having a productive camp, according to coaches and players.

“Right now our offense moves exceptionally well when he’s playing quarterback,” Frost said of McCaffrey. “He finds a way to make a lot of plays work. He’s throwing the ball really well. I don’t think anybody has questions about his athletic ability and speed.”

McCaffrey appeared in four games last season completing 9 passes for 142 yards.

“In the quarterback room, I think there’s a true competition,” tight end Austin Allen said. “Luke McCaffrey has obviously shown a lot of great things. Adrian is still doing some really great things, too.”

Nebraska opens the season on Oct. 24 at Ohio State.

