Frost praises McCaffrey, QB competition ongoing

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska’s season opener is eleven days away and the Huskers have yet to name a starting quarterback. Adrian Martinez and Luke McCaffrey continue to battle for the position, according to head coach Scott Frost. Martinez, a two-year returning starter, and McCaffrey are splitting time with the Huskers’ first-string offense. The redshirt freshman is having a productive camp, according to coaches and players.

“Right now our offense moves exceptionally well when he’s playing quarterback,” Frost said of McCaffrey. “He finds a way to make a lot of plays work. He’s throwing the ball really well. I don’t think anybody has questions about his athletic ability and speed.”

McCaffrey appeared in four games last season completing 9 passes for 142 yards.

“In the quarterback room, I think there’s a true competition,” tight end Austin Allen said. “Luke McCaffrey has obviously shown a lot of great things. Adrian is still doing some really great things, too.”

Nebraska opens the season on Oct. 24 at Ohio State.

Scott Frost likes Luke McCaffrey. #Huskers QB competition is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/KlbkkAYIwC — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) October 13, 2020

Matt Lubick's arrival has helped the #Huskers offense advance, according to tight end Austin Allen:



"What we've been running at practice has been working." pic.twitter.com/A0QJZmEdUy — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) October 13, 2020

