Get Ready To Ride The Temperature Roller Coaster...

Temperature Roller Coaster
Temperature Roller Coaster(KOLN)
By Ken Siemek
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After starting the week with back-to-back days in the lower 70s...highs on Wednesday are expected to approach 80° before falling into the 50s for both Thursday and Friday...

A mild and breezy middle-of-the-week is expected in Lincoln with highs in the local area warming into the 70s...perhaps even the lower 80s...by Wednesday afternoon. A cold front will push across the state during the day bringing cooler readings to our north and eventually cooling the Capital City off as well by Wednesday night. A few light rain showers will be possible with this boundary...but moisture is lacking with this system so widespread rain is not likely. Lows Wednesday night will fall into the upper 30s-to-lower 40s...and some spots west and north of Lincoln could see some frost. Behind the aforementioned front...high temperatures on Thursday and Friday are expected to hold in the 50s...with lows Thursday night dropping to the coldest levels some of us have seen all fall. Widespread frost is likely for those areas that escaped the coldest readings earlier in the season.

Conditions will warm back up by Saturday with highs returning to the upper 60s-to-lower 70s...but an even sharper “cool down” is expected behind another cold front Saturday night and into Sunday. This system will bring the region a chance for light rain or light snow showers late Saturday night and into Sunday...with daytime highs for Sunday...Monday...and Tuesday in the 45-to-50° range...and overnight lows dropping into the 20s. This would easily be our COLDEST stretch of the fall so far...and likely end the growing season across the area.

