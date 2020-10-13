Huskers healthy following positive COVID-19 case

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg says a player tested positive for COVID-19, but has since recovered. Hoiberg adds that his entire roster is healthy prior to the start of preseason practice.

“Our guys have done a great job staying safe,” Hoiberg said. “We feel good that we have not had to quarantine a large portion of our team. We’ve been able to stay on task.”

Nebraska begins official workouts on Wednesday. The Huskers are preparing to play a 27-game schedule starting on November 25th. However, the schedule has yet to be released.

