Huskers tease alternate uniform in Halloween video
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Huskers teased a new, alternate uniform in a series of photos and a video on Twitter.
According to the tweet, several items will be available in stores on Oct. 26. The new uniforms were created with Adidas.
❄️☠️❄️— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) October 13, 2020
Available in stores 10/26 🎈#TeamAdidas x @AdidasFBallUS pic.twitter.com/iD7Cn5CK2b
WE ARE BACK ☠️🎈 pic.twitter.com/OAd3GK0RG7— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) September 16, 2020
