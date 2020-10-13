Huskers tease alternate uniform in Halloween video

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Huskers teased a new, alternate uniform in a series of photos and a video on Twitter.

According to the tweet, several items will be available in stores on Oct. 26. The new uniforms were created with Adidas.

WE ARE BACK ☠️🎈 pic.twitter.com/OAd3GK0RG7 — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) September 16, 2020

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.