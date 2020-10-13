Advertisement

Huskers tease alternate uniform in Halloween video

The Huskers teased a new, alternative uniform in a series of photos and a video on twitter.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Huskers teased a new, alternate uniform in a series of photos and a video on Twitter.

According to the tweet, several items will be available in stores on Oct. 26. The new uniforms were created with Adidas.

