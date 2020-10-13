LPD: Drugs, gun found during traffic stop

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested a 27-year-old after meth and a gun was found during a traffic stop.

LPD said on Monday around 5:45 p.m., officers saw John Belot, 27, driving in a white 2014 Mercedes.

Officers were familiar with Belot and determined his license was revoked.

After pulling him over, he was taken into custody, and a search turned up a loaded handgun and 16.5 grams of meth.

He was arrested and lodged on drug and firearm-related charges.

