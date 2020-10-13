Advertisement

Manning’s status unclear, newcomer misses time due to injury

Omar Manning is a wide receiver for the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Omar Manning’s status for Nebraska’s season opening game at Ohio State is unclear. The junior wide receiver is battling an injury that’s kept him out of some practices during fall camp.

“When Omar has been out there, he’s looked really good,” head coach Scott Frost said. "He’s been dealing with some health things. We need him out there more consistently if he’s going to help us the way that we expect him to.”

Manning is a junior college transfer who was regarded as the top JUCO wide receiver in 2019. At Kilgore College, Manning earned All-American honors while averaging nearly 21 yards per reception. He caught 35 passes for 727 yards last fall.

Asked if Manning would be available on October 24th, Frost quickly replied: “I hope so.”

Manning isn’t the only Nebraska wide receiver who’s missed time during preseason practice. Wan’Dale Robinson and Alante Brown have been “nicked up,” according to Frost.

