Mild Temperatures For Tuesday, Warmer on Wednesday

Mild Afternoon
Mild Afternoon(1011 Weather)
By Brad Anderson
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:14 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A weak cold front will move through area this morning, but it won’t have much impact on temperatures. Highs today will be about the same as yesterday in the lower 70s. North wind 5 to 15 mph. Tonight will be mainly clear and mild for this time of year with the low around 50. We will see a few more clouds on Wednesday, but it will still be mostly sunny and warmer thanks to a warm front moving through the region. Upper 70s Wednesday afternoon with a southwest wind becoming northwesterly in the afternoon 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Thursday will be mainly sunny but much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Mostly sunny on Friday with the high in the upper 50s.

Saturday will actually be warmer, breezy and mostly sunny. The high in the mid 70s. Sunday will end up much cooler with a chance for a rain shower late in the day. Highs on Sunday in the lower 50s. Monday will be on the chilly side and mostly sunny. The High only reaching 50 degrees. Frosty conditions are possible Sunday and Monday night depending on cloud cover. Lows expected those two mornings in the lower 30s.

