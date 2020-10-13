Advertisement

Nebraska rate of new virus cases remains seventh highest

COVID-19 generic
COVID-19 generic(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus and the rate of new cases remains high in Nebraska.

The state said Tuesday that 299 people were hospitalized with COVID-19. That’s just under the record of 305 people set last weekend but well above the spring peak of 232 set on May 27.

Even with the high number of people hospitalized, the state said 31% of Nebraska’s hospital beds, 27% of its intensive care beds and 74% of its ventilators remained available.

Nebraska reported 457 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday to give the state a total of 52,839 cases since the pandemic began, according to the state’s online virus tracker. Three new deaths were also reported Monday to give the state 522 deaths so far.

The state continues to have the seventh-highest rate of new cases, according to an Associated Press analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University. The seven-day rolling average of the positivity rate in Nebraska declined slightly over the past two weeks, going from 13.22% on Sept. 28 to 13.08% on Monday.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Nebraska increased over the past two weeks from 425.71 on Sept. 28 to 653.57 new cases per day on Monday.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

