Pinnacle Bank Arena to host watch party for first Husker game

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Pinnacle Bank Arena will host a watch party on Saturday, October 24, to give fans an opportunity to view the Nebraska vs. Ohio State football game on the arena’s video boards. The season opener, which is being televised, kicks off at 11 a.m. Doors open at 10 a.m. Admission is free with specials available at concession stands featuring $3 hot dogs; $3 Busch Light and $4 selected domestic beers until kickoff; and after kickoff, $4 Busch Light and $5 domestic beers (16 oz).

“Fans can watch the game in a fun and safe atmosphere to allow for social distancing,” said Tom Lorenz, Pinnacle Bank Arena General Manager. The public can enter the arena from the main entrance. Parking will be available in the Pinnacle Bank Arena Premium Garage and Festival Parking Lot.

All attendees will need to bring their own face covering. Face coverings must be worn throughout the event covering the mouth and nose.

Pinnacle Bank Arena is a CLEAR BAG POLICY venue. CLEAR BAGS and small clutch-sized purses are only allowed at entry. Click here or below for the clear bag policy.

WHAT: Football Watch Party - Nebraska vs. Ohio State

WHEN: Saturday, October 24, 2020

TIME: 11 a.m. Game/Doors at 10 a.m.

ADMISSION: Free and open to the public

MORE INFORMATION: www.PinnacleBankArena.com

