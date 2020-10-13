Advertisement

Political polarization is making us sick

By Taryn Vanderford
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re stressed out over the upcoming election, you’re not alone. Research at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln suggests political polarization is making us sick.

Americans are angry and taking sides…about masks, opening businesses…even whether the coronavirus is dangerous.

“I don’t think anyone could have forecast an event where effectively a virus becomes politicized," said University of Nebraska-Lincoln political scientist Kevin Smith.

Smith plans to follow up on a study that suggests politics is making us sick. Americans surveyed following the last presidential election said they were depressed and stressed out. They lost sleep, spent too much time on social media…and even considered harming themselves.

“Astonishing numbers of American adults say politics is negatively affecting their social, psychological, emotional, and even physical health,” said Smith.

Why are we so polarized? Smith said genetics helps nudge us one way or the other.

“And if you’re in an environment where a lot of the stimuli and a lot of the messages are playing on people’s innate predispositions to move in polarized directions, you know what, you’re gonna end up with a polarized society. And I think that’s exactly where we are right now,” said Smith.

Environmental factors contribute to a voter’s tendency to dig in.

Smith added, "We have the rise of social media, we have the collapse of traditional gatekeepers. You know, people can live in their own echo chambers, we essentially live in an environment where if you have a predisposition to move strong one way on a political issue, I mean, this is an environment that is like tailor made for that.”

Smith will go back into the field in the weeks before and after the upcoming election to see if there’s been any change in the last four years.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Get Ready To Ride The Temperature Roller Coaster...

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Ken Siemek
One more seasonably mild day heading our way before a cold front drops high temperatures into the 50s for Thursday and Friday.

News

Watch a replay of Tuesday’s 6pm newscast

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Click here to watch a replay of the 6 p.m. newscast.

News

Huskers tease alternate uniform in Halloween video

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Huskers teased a new, alternate uniform in a series of photos and a video on Twitter.

News

Prosecution, defense rest after two weeks of testimony in Bailey Boswell trial

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
The jury will be back Wednesday morning to get their instructions and start deliberating.

Latest News

National Politics

LIVE: Barrett refuses to commit to recusal in election cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The 48-year-old appellate court judge declared her conservative views with often colloquial language, but refused many specifics.

News

Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Tuesday.

News

Seward County Sheriff’s Office and NSP catch man who fled into cornfield

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KSNB Local4
Seward County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol caught a man who fled into a cornfield on Monday.

News

Frost praises McCaffrey, QB competition ongoing

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost says Luke McCaffrey is having a strong fall camp while battling Adrian Martinez for the Huskers' starting quarterback job.

News

Portion of A Street to close on Wednesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Westbound “A” Street between South Ninth and South 10th streets will be closed for repairs to a private water main beginning at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

News

Mayor announces $3.4 million home health and safety grant

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jacob Elliott
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced that the City has received a $3.4 million home health and safety grant on Tuesday.