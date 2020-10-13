Portion of A Street to close on Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Westbound “A” Street between South Ninth and South 10th Streets will be closed for repairs to a private water main beginning at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14. The center turn lane will also be closed. This work is scheduled to be completed by Wednesday, Oct. 21. Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route.

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances. Drivers are reminded to exercise caution around work zones. LTU appreciates the public’s patience during this work.

For more information on this project, contact Harry Kroos, LTU at 402-429-4872 or hkroos@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov (search: closures) or through the Waze traffic mobile app.

