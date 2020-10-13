Advertisement

Portion of A Street to close on Wednesday

Construction is underway on the Kuenzli Street Conversion Project, which began on Monday, September 14.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Westbound “A” Street between South Ninth and South 10th Streets will be closed for repairs to a private water main beginning at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14.  The center turn lane will also be closed.  This work is scheduled to be completed by Wednesday, Oct. 21.  Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route.

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.  Drivers are reminded to exercise caution around work zones.  LTU appreciates the public’s patience during this work.

For more information on this project, contact Harry Kroos, LTU at 402-429-4872 or hkroos@lincoln.ne.gov.  Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov (search: closures) or through the Waze traffic mobile app.

Latest News

News

Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Tuesday.

News

Seward County Sheriff’s Office and NSP catch man who fled into cornfield

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By KSNB Local4
Seward County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol caught a man who fled into a cornfield on Monday.

News

Frost praises McCaffrey, QB competition ongoing

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost says Luke McCaffrey is having a strong fall camp while battling Adrian Martinez for the Huskers' starting quarterback job.

News

Mayor announces $3.4 million home health and safety grant

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jacob Elliott
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced that the City has received a $3.4 million home health and safety grant on Tuesday.

Latest News

News

Tri-City Storm announce Saturday’s game will be played without fans

Updated: 2 hours ago
With the recent increase of reported cases of COVID-19 in the local community, the Tri-City Storm is limiting access to the Viaero Center and will not have fans in attendance on Saturday, Oct. 17 for the first scheduled pre-season game against the Lincoln Stars.

National Politics

LIVE: Barrett refuses to commit to recusal in election cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The 48-year-old appellate court judge declared her conservative views with often colloquial language, but refused many specifics.

News

Nebraska rate of new virus cases remains seventh highest

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus and the rate of new cases remains high in Nebraska.

News

CHI Health St. Elizabeth launches eICU

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
On Tuesday, CHI Health St. Elizabeth in Lincoln launched eICU® capabilities in all 16 critical care rooms of the hospital.

News

Huskers healthy following positive COVID-19 case

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Nebraska men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg says one player tested positive for COVID-19, but has fully recovered.

News

Former Lincoln television reporter pleads no contest to sexual assault charge

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
A former Lincoln television reporter pleaded no contest to charges of attempted sexual assault on Tuesday in Lancaster County District Court.