Advertisement

Prosecution, defense rest after two weeks of testimony in Bailey Boswell trial

The jury in the Bailey Boswell Trial has decided to wait, going home Tuesday night and starting deliberations Wednesday morning.
The jury in the Bailey Boswell Trial has decided to wait, going home Tuesday night and starting deliberations Wednesday morning.(Bayley Bischof)
By Bayley Bischof
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The jury in the Bailey Boswell Trial has decided to wait, going home Tuesday night and starting deliberations Wednesday morning. This follows two weeks of testimony and dozens of witnesses called by the state.

After one final testimony by special agent Mike Maseth, who tied up loose ends in the case, the state rested and and the defense rested too without calling any witnesses on behalf of Boswell.

Boswell is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and improper disposal of human remains. All stemming from the 2017 death of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe.

Wednesday, the jury will decide if Boswell is guilty. Prosecutor Mike Guinan plead with the jury to turn in a guilty verdict.

“Not because the state demands it, but because the law demands it,” said Guinan.

Guinan said Boswell and Trail lured Loofe to their Wilber apartment and pounced on her.

“She died on that floor," said Guinan. "She looked into her killers eyes as she fought for her life and they killed her, eyeball to eyeball.”

And Guinan said it was all premeditated, with Boswell just as much a part of the killing as Trail.

“They’re the yin and yang of this crime," said Guinan. "Bailey Boswell picked Sydney up, brings her Wilber, not him.”

Defense attorney Todd Lancaster argued the opposite.

“The evidence is pretty clear, Aubrey Trail killed Sydney Loofe,” said Lancaster.

Lancaster said Boswell was preyed upon like the other women.

“We know Aubrey Trail has threated every other women, and the same inference could be made to Bailey Boswell, her family, her child,” said Lancaster.

Lancaster said Boswell may have helped provide Trail with the items needed to clean up Loofe’s body, which may provide aiding and abetting improper disposal.

“But not first degree murder, second degree murder,” said Lancaster.

In rebuttal, the prosecution told the jury Boswell isn’t the victim, Loofe is, and if it wasn’t for Boswell there wouldn’t be a victim.

Ultimately, it is up to the jury to decide. They’ll be back Wednesday morning to get their instructions and start deliberating.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

LIVE: Barrett refuses to commit to recusal in election cases

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The 48-year-old appellate court judge declared her conservative views with often colloquial language, but refused many specifics.

News

Watch Tuesday’s 10/11 NOW at 6 newscast online only

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Click here to watch live at 6 p.m.

Forecast

Get Ready To Ride The Temperature Roller Coaster...

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Ken Siemek
One more seasonably mild day heading our way before a cold front drops high temperatures into the 50s for Thursday and Friday.

News

Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Tuesday.

Latest News

News

Seward County Sheriff’s Office and NSP catch man who fled into cornfield

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KSNB Local4
Seward County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol caught a man who fled into a cornfield on Monday.

News

Frost praises McCaffrey, QB competition ongoing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost says Luke McCaffrey is having a strong fall camp while battling Adrian Martinez for the Huskers' starting quarterback job.

News

Portion of A Street to close on Wednesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Westbound “A” Street between South Ninth and South 10th streets will be closed for repairs to a private water main beginning at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

News

Mayor announces $3.4 million home health and safety grant

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jacob Elliott
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced that the City has received a $3.4 million home health and safety grant on Tuesday.

News

Tri-City Storm announce Saturday’s game will be played without fans

Updated: 3 hours ago
With the recent increase of reported cases of COVID-19 in the local community, the Tri-City Storm is limiting access to the Viaero Center and will not have fans in attendance on Saturday, Oct. 17 for the first scheduled pre-season game against the Lincoln Stars.

News

Nebraska rate of new virus cases remains seventh highest

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus and the rate of new cases remains high in Nebraska.