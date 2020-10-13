Prosecution, defense rest after two weeks of testimony in Bailey Boswell trial

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The jury in the Bailey Boswell Trial has decided to wait, going home Tuesday night and starting deliberations Wednesday morning. This follows two weeks of testimony and dozens of witnesses called by the state.

After one final testimony by special agent Mike Maseth, who tied up loose ends in the case, the state rested and and the defense rested too without calling any witnesses on behalf of Boswell.

Boswell is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and improper disposal of human remains. All stemming from the 2017 death of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe.

Wednesday, the jury will decide if Boswell is guilty. Prosecutor Mike Guinan plead with the jury to turn in a guilty verdict.

“Not because the state demands it, but because the law demands it,” said Guinan.

Guinan said Boswell and Trail lured Loofe to their Wilber apartment and pounced on her.

“She died on that floor," said Guinan. "She looked into her killers eyes as she fought for her life and they killed her, eyeball to eyeball.”

And Guinan said it was all premeditated, with Boswell just as much a part of the killing as Trail.

“They’re the yin and yang of this crime," said Guinan. "Bailey Boswell picked Sydney up, brings her Wilber, not him.”

Defense attorney Todd Lancaster argued the opposite.

“The evidence is pretty clear, Aubrey Trail killed Sydney Loofe,” said Lancaster.

Lancaster said Boswell was preyed upon like the other women.

“We know Aubrey Trail has threated every other women, and the same inference could be made to Bailey Boswell, her family, her child,” said Lancaster.

Lancaster said Boswell may have helped provide Trail with the items needed to clean up Loofe’s body, which may provide aiding and abetting improper disposal.

“But not first degree murder, second degree murder,” said Lancaster.

In rebuttal, the prosecution told the jury Boswell isn’t the victim, Loofe is, and if it wasn’t for Boswell there wouldn’t be a victim.

Ultimately, it is up to the jury to decide. They’ll be back Wednesday morning to get their instructions and start deliberating.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.