Seward County Sheriff’s Office and NSP catch man who fled into cornfield

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) -Seward County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol caught a man who fled into a cornfield on Monday.

Members of the Seward County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop near MM 384 on Interstate 80 on a Hyundai SUV for a traffic infraction at around 12:15 p.m., on Monday. As a result of the stop, probable cause was obtained to search the vehicle. During the search, a male subsequently identified as 34-year-old William M. Plump of South Bend, IN fled the scene on foot north into a cornfield.

With the assistance of the NSP Airwing and K9 Units, members of the Seward County Sheriff’s Office located Plump and took him into custody at 1945 hrs. Plump was located in a cornfield near the intersection of 210th Rd and Holdrege Rd. Located in the vehicle was 1.6 lbs. of a substance that tested positive for PCP, and smaller amounts of controlled substances identified as cathinone and cocaine. The estimated street value is approximately $200,000. Plump was also found to have multiple felony warrants issued by Iowa and the U.S. Marshalls Office.

Plump was arrested for one count of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, and obstructing a peace officer. Plump was lodged in the Seward County Detention Center.

Seward County Sheriff’s office gave a huge thank you to Nebraska State Patrol and the local farmer who assisted by harvesting his corn early in an effort to help locate the suspect.

Copyright 2020 KSNB. All rights reserved.