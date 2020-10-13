Advertisement

Tri-City Storm announce Saturday’s game will be played without fans

The Tri-City Storm.
The Tri-City Storm.(KSNB)
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) -With the recent increase of reported cases of COVID-19 in the local community, the Tri-City Storm is limiting access to the Viaero Center and will not have fans in attendance on Saturday, Oct. 17 for the first scheduled pre-season game against the Lincoln Stars. Officials are working with the Two Rivers Health Department and mutually feel it is in the best interest of the fans and Kearney community to not have fans at the first game. For those that have purchased single game tickets to Saturday’s contest, officials will be in contact with you in the next few days. Season ticket holders will be receiving a flex voucher for this game as well.

It is the goal of the organization to welcome fans in some capacity to the Viaero Center on Wednesday, Oct. 21 when the Storm host Omaha at 7:05 p.m. The Storm organization will keep a close eye on recent activity surrounding COVID-19 in the community and stay in contact with the Two Rivers Health Department.

Saturday’s game will be broadcast on HockeyTV and Storm Radio. As in previous year’s every preseason, regular season, and post season game will be featured on HockeyTV and a free audio broadcast will be available on Storm Radio through Mixlr. Puck drop for Saturday’s game is set for 7:05pm.

