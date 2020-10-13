Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

On Tuesday, October 13, the Douglas County Health Department reported 257 new cases of COVID-19 that were received over the past two days, ending at midnight today. This makes 18,509 total cases in Douglas County since the outbreak began in March.

The Health Department has not received any new death certificates since the weekend related to COVID-19. The number of deaths in the county connected to the pandemic remains at 203. DCHD has confirmed 13,772 county residents have recovered from the illness.