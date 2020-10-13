Advertisement

Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Tuesday:

LANCASTER COUNTY

New Cases: 86

  • Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced that 86 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County today, bringing the community total to 7,620. The number of deaths in the community remains at 32.

DOUGLAS COUNTY

New Cases: 257

  • On Tuesday, October 13, the Douglas County Health Department reported 257 new cases of COVID-19 that were received over the past two days, ending at midnight today. This makes 18,509 total cases in Douglas County since the outbreak began in March.
  • The Health Department has not received any new death certificates since the weekend related to COVID-19. The number of deaths in the county connected to the pandemic remains at 203. DCHD has confirmed 13,772 county residents have recovered from the illness.

