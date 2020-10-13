‘Two and a Half Men’ star Conchata Ferrell dies at 77

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Conchata Ferrell, who became known for her role as Berta the housekeeper on TV’s “Two and a Half Men” after a long career as a character actor on stage and in movies, including “Mystic Pizza” and “Network,” has died. She was 77.

Ferrell died Monday at Sherman Oaks Hospital in Los Angeles following cardiac arrest, according to publicist Cynthia Snyder.

Ferrell soldiered through more than a decade on “Two and a Half Men,” playing opposite Charlie Sheen and Jon Cryer until Sheen was fired from the sitcom for behavior that included publicly insulting producer Chuck Lorre. The series continued with new star Ashton Kutcher.

Ferrell, a native of Charleston, West Virginia, gained recognition and several theater awards in 1974 for her role in “The Sea Horse.” Her role in Lanford Wilson’s “Hot L Baltimore” led to a starring role in the Norman Lear sitcom of the same name.

She received two Emmy supporting actress Emmy nominations for “Two and a Half Men,” and a nod for her role as Susan Bloom on “L.A. Law.”

She is survived by her husband, Arnie Anderson, and her daughter, Samantha.

