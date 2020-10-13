Wanted man arrested for breaking into laundromat

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested a 36-year-old wanted man after he reportedly broke into a local laundromat on Tuesday.

LPD said around 6 a.m. officers were sent to City Laundry at 1142 Cornhusker after the owner called and said the alarm was going off.

The owner said he was looking at video from the store and observed an unknown male inside the business.

When officers arrived, they found Joshua Brown, 26, outside the building. Brown was found to have a local warrant, police said.

Brown was taken into custody without incident for his warrant and burglary charges.

Police said he entered the business, broke into an office, and stole a box, and a bag full of soaps and clothing items.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.