Advertisement

Alabama football coach Nick Saban tests positive for coronavirus

Alabama head coach Nick Saban, right, talks with Daniel Wright as he walks off the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Columbia, Mo.
Alabama head coach Nick Saban, right, talks with Daniel Wright as he walks off the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Columbia, Mo.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Alabama coach Nick Saban and athletic director Greg Byrne have tested positive for COVID-19, four days before the Southeastern Conference’s biggest regular-season showdown.

Both said their tests Wednesday morning came back positive, but Saban said he didn’t have any symptoms by late afternoon. The second-ranked Crimson Tide is set to face No. 3 Georgia on Saturday, and may be without their iconic 68-year-old coach.

“I found out earlier this afternoon that I had tested positive for COVID-19,” he said in a statement from the athletics department. "I immediately left work and isolated at home. At this time, I do not have any symptoms relative to COVID, and I have taken another PCR test to confirm my diagnosis.

He remained scheduled to talk to the media Wednesday evening.

Saban said he informed the team via a Zoom session at 2 p.m. Wednesday and that offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will oversee game preparations while he works from home.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Child pornography charges against former principal dismissed

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Federal child pornography charges against the former principal of St. Joseph Catholic School in Beatrice have been dismissed, according to court records.

News

Family, friends rally behind president of AFN in face of stage 4 cancer diagnosis

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Madison Pitsch
Family and friends are rallying around the president of the Autism Family Network, Cathy Martinez, after she was diagnosed with stage 4 renal cancer

National Politics

Barrett keeps Democrats, Trump at bay in Senate hearing

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO, MARK SHERMAN and LAURIE KELLMAN
Democratic senators are trying to dig deeper into the judge’s approach as a legal originalist, but the appellate court justice has declined to directly respond to some questions.

Forecast

Tumblin’ Temperatures On Tap...

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Ken Siemek
After a very warm stretch...cooler-than-average conditions will take center stage for awhile.

Latest News

National

Ga. Chick-fil-A employee saves child choking in drive-thru lane

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Alex Jones, WTVM
Zack “Cowboy” Kokenzie retrieved a pair of scissors so he could cut through the seatbelt and free the child.

News

Pyrtle Elementary named 2020 National Blue Ribbon School

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Abbie Petersen
One local elementary school now joins over 350 across the nation in being recognized as a 2020 National Blue Ribbon School.On Wednesday, Lincoln Public Schools celebrated Pyrtle Elementary School receiving the honor from the U.S. Secretary of Education.

National

The military’s war on COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Suspect of stolen vehicle pursuit dies following crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that occurred while a Nebraska State Trooper was in pursuit of a stolen semi-tractor.

National

Census whiplashed by changing deadlines, accuracy concerns

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Supreme Court's decision to allow the Trump administration to end the 2020 census this week put the brakes on a whiplashed census that had faced starts and stops from the pandemic, natural disasters and court rulings.

News

PBA cancels Husker watch party

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Pinnacle Bank Arena is cancelling its Husker football watch party, one day after announcing the event.