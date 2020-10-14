Breezy and Mild For Wednesday, Big Cool Down For Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It will be another breezy day for the Lincoln area with a southwest wind at 10 to 20 mph this morning, switching to the northwest and increasing 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon thanks to a cold front moving through the region. Before the cold front moves through, we should see the high temperature climb into the upper 70s under partly sunny skies. Mostly cloudy skies for tonight and cool. Low temperatures dipping into the lower 40s and a gusty northwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Thursday will be mostly sunny, cool and breezy. High in the mid 50s with the northwest wind continuing 10 to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. Low temperatures Thursday night into Friday morning will cool to the lower 30s. Widespread frost is expected Friday morning. Mostly sunny on Friday with the high in the upper 50s and continued breezy.

Saturday will be partly sunny, breezy and warmer with high reaching in the lower 70s. The warm up will be short lived as another cold front will move through and bring colder conditions on Sunday. Highs on Sunday will be in the lower 50s with a gusty northwest wind and a 20% chance of showers. Low temperatures will drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s Sunday night.

Monday will continue to be on the chilly side with the high in the mid 50s and mostly to partly sunny. Cool on Tuesday with more clouds and a slight chance for a shower or two. Highs in the mid 50s.

