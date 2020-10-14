Advertisement

Child pornography charges against former principal dismissed

(WOWT file image)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Federal child pornography charges against the former principal of St. Joseph Catholic School in Beatrice have been dismissed, according to court records.

Marlan Burki, of Tecumseh, was previously facing a federal charge of producing child pornography.

However, according to court documents, the government made a motion on Wednesday to dismiss the charges without prejudice. That motion was granted by a federal judge.

Without prejudice means the case can be brought against Burki again.

“At present, there is additional investigation which the Government seeks to accomplish before this matter is submitted for indictment including forensics analysis which needs to be completed on numerous locked devices. In addition, there is evidence, including digital evidence, which needs to be reviewed,” the records state.

The court records show that the government has 30 days since the time of an arrest to file an indictment charging an individual. However, the prosecution stated in court documents additional time was needed.

In a court hearing on Oct. 8, a judge ruled there was probable cause to believe that Burki was a man known to the FBI as “John Doe 42.” The FBI Omaha Division sent out a picture of “John Doe 42” on Sept. 30, asking for the public’s help identifying him.

The FBI said on Sept. 30 the wanted man “may have information about the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.”

During the Oct. 8 court case, the prosecution said multiple people identified Burki as John Doe 42. But the defense brought in a Sarpy County Sheriff that testified that Burki and John Doe 42 were not the same people.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Family, friends rally behind president of AFN in face of stage 4 cancer diagnosis

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Madison Pitsch
Family and friends are rallying around the president of the Autism Family Network, Cathy Martinez, after she was diagnosed with stage 4 renal cancer

Forecast

Tumblin’ Temperatures On Tap...

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Ken Siemek
After a very warm stretch...cooler-than-average conditions will take center stage for awhile.

News

Pyrtle Elementary named 2020 National Blue Ribbon School

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Abbie Petersen
One local elementary school now joins over 350 across the nation in being recognized as a 2020 National Blue Ribbon School.On Wednesday, Lincoln Public Schools celebrated Pyrtle Elementary School receiving the honor from the U.S. Secretary of Education.

News

Suspect of stolen vehicle pursuit dies following crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that occurred while a Nebraska State Trooper was in pursuit of a stolen semi-tractor.

Latest News

News

PBA cancels Husker watch party

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Pinnacle Bank Arena is cancelling its Husker football watch party, one day after announcing the event.

News

Transitional housing program helps survivors plan for the future

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ellis Wiltsey
The Friendship Home here in Lincoln provides opportunities and shelter options to allow victims to heal and plan for the future.

News

Bailey Boswell found guilty of first-degree murder

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
After just over three hours of deliberation, the jury has found Bailey Boswell guilty on all charges in connection to the death of Sydney Loofe in November 2017.

News

Bailey Boswell's reaction as verdict is being read

Updated: 2 hours ago
Boswell found guilty on all charges.

News

Omaha to host 2022 NCAA Volleyball Final Four

Updated: 3 hours ago
The NCAA Volleyball Final Four is returning to Omaha on December 15-17, 2022.

News

Mary Lanning goes back to restricting visitors

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Mark Baumert
One of Central Nebraska’s main hospitals is going back to its spring policy of restricting visitors.