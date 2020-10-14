Advertisement

Family, friends rally behind president of AFN in face of stage 4 cancer diagnosis

Cathy Martinez, president of AFN, (pictured left) talks with her sister, Mary. Cathy found out just days ago that she has stage 4 renal cancer.
Cathy Martinez, president of AFN, (pictured left) talks with her sister, Mary. Cathy found out just days ago that she has stage 4 renal cancer.(Madison Pitsch)
By Madison Pitsch
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For years the Autism Family Network has provided support to all different kinds of families across the state. The driving force behind it all is AFN president Cathy Martinez. Now, a stage 4 cancer diagnosis is turning the tables.

Martinez said she had felt pain in her side for about a month and had gone through various tests before asking for a CT scan at the hospital. The culprit of the pain was a tumor in her kidney. She has stage 4 renal cancer.

“I’m scared and very sad; still in a state of shock,” said Martinez, as she sits on a bench outside her home. “I was never expecting this. I feel very healthy. I’m just worried for my family.”

Martinez is a beacon of hope and light for families in Nebraska that have children with autism. Her friend Janelle Smith said she gives everyone hope, especially right after a diagnosis.

“A sense of hope,” said Smith. Smith is now the vice president of the Autism Family Network. “(She gave me) A sense that I could care for my child with a disability because I was at a loss. I didn’t know what to do, I didn’t know how to help him, and she kept saying, ‘You got this.’”

“We call her the person who’s on call 24 hours a day, 7 days a week,” said Smith. “I would call her at 3 a.m. and she would answer the phone.”

That is the kind of support the Autism Family Network, and Martinez, provide. They connect families to the best doctors, therapists and each other to create a network of support.

Martinez’s sister, Mary Bauer, said Martinez has always been that way.

“She’s always been the gatherer. She can always gather people together,” said Bauer. “She constantly serves as a resource for people whose children were newly diagnosed with autism or other serious developmental disorders. Her phone rings off the hook every day because someone is calling her for advice on how to get started with information when their child is first diagnosed, and how to get through that shock period. She’s a great hand-holder for hundreds of moms and dads.”

Now, after years of rallying around others, fighting for their rights and holding hands through tough moments; Martinez is taking a well-earned rest from work to fight cancer. Smith and the team at AFN will operate AFN as Martinez goes through surgery to remove her kidney and then immunotherapy.

“Anyone, she’s just a fighter for,” said Smith. “It would be nice for the community to give that same respect back to her and let her know that we are fighting for her as well.”

Now, her friends and family are putting on a variety of fundraisers to help the Martinez family with growing medical costs. You can find a link to her GoFundMe account here; order a “Cathy’s Crusaders” t-shirt here; or mail funds directly to the Spirit of America Federal Credit Union, 325 N. 52nd St, Lincoln, NE 65504 ATTN: Cathy Martinez Fund.

Martinez’s church is also pitching in; there will be a rosary and prayer service at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church on Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 5:30 p.m. The Saint John’s Knights of Columbus is also hosting a pancake feed on Sunday, Oct. 25 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. It’s a free will feed with pancakes, French toast, ham, sausage, eggs and biscuits and gravy. The feed offers socially distanced dine-in options as well as drive-through.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Child pornography charges against former principal dismissed

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Federal child pornography charges against the former principal of St. Joseph Catholic School in Beatrice have been dismissed, according to court records.

Forecast

Tumblin’ Temperatures On Tap...

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Ken Siemek
After a very warm stretch...cooler-than-average conditions will take center stage for awhile.

News

Pyrtle Elementary named 2020 National Blue Ribbon School

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Abbie Petersen
One local elementary school now joins over 350 across the nation in being recognized as a 2020 National Blue Ribbon School.On Wednesday, Lincoln Public Schools celebrated Pyrtle Elementary School receiving the honor from the U.S. Secretary of Education.

News

Suspect of stolen vehicle pursuit dies following crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that occurred while a Nebraska State Trooper was in pursuit of a stolen semi-tractor.

Latest News

News

PBA cancels Husker watch party

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Pinnacle Bank Arena is cancelling its Husker football watch party, one day after announcing the event.

News

Transitional housing program helps survivors plan for the future

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ellis Wiltsey
The Friendship Home here in Lincoln provides opportunities and shelter options to allow victims to heal and plan for the future.

News

Bailey Boswell found guilty of first-degree murder

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
After just over three hours of deliberation, the jury has found Bailey Boswell guilty on all charges in connection to the death of Sydney Loofe in November 2017.

News

Bailey Boswell's reaction as verdict is being read

Updated: 2 hours ago
Boswell found guilty on all charges.

News

Omaha to host 2022 NCAA Volleyball Final Four

Updated: 3 hours ago
The NCAA Volleyball Final Four is returning to Omaha on December 15-17, 2022.

News

Mary Lanning goes back to restricting visitors

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Mark Baumert
One of Central Nebraska’s main hospitals is going back to its spring policy of restricting visitors.