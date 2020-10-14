Advertisement

HS Volleyball Scoreboard (Oct. 13)

Highlights and scores from Tuesday night’s volleyball matches
By Dan Corey
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 10:01 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

Scores Courtesy: NSAA

Adams Central def. Centennial, 25-18, 25-15 (2-0)

Adams Central def. Fillmore Central, 25-8, 25-15 (2-0)

Bayard def. Hemingford, 25-15, 25-20, 25-14 (3-0)

Broken Bow def. Ainsworth, 25-15, 25-11 (2-0)

Broken Bow def. McCook, 25-19, 25-18 (2-0)

Cambridge def. Southwest, 15-25, 25-18, 25-15 (2-1)

Cedar Bluffs def. Omaha Nation, 25-12, 25-12 (2-0)

Centennial def. Fillmore Central, 25-5, 25-15 (2-0)

College View Academy def. Parkview Christian, 25-7, 25-9, 25-19 (3-0)

Crofton def. Wausa, 25-21, 25-19 (2-0)

David City def. Heartland, 25-7, 25-11, 25-10 (3-0)

East Butler def. Omaha Nation, 25-13, 25-9 (2-0)

Elba def. Humphrey St. Francis, 25-7, 25-6 (2-0)

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-12, 25-18 (2-0)

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Riverside, 25-15, 25-13 (2-0)

Elmwood-Murdock def. Johnson County Central, 25-19, 25-17, 25-13 (3-0)

Fullerton def. Boone Central, 19-25, 25-10, 26-24, 25-8 (3-1)

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Columbus Scotus, 25-18, 17-25, 25-13, 25-15 (3-1)

Grand Island def. Lincoln Northeast, 23-25, 25-15, 25-16, 25-15 (3-1)

Hay Springs def. Morrill, 25-20, 23-25, 25-23 (2-1)

Humphrey St. Francis def. Palmer, 25-17, 25-15 (2-0)

Lincoln Pius X def. Kearney, 25-20, 25-20, 25-12 (3-0)

Malcolm def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-12, 25-13, 25-12 (3-0)

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Sutherland, 25-8, 25-11, 25-10 (3-0)

Mead def. Falls City, 25-17, 25-15, 25-13 (3-0)

Meridian def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-19, 22-25, 25-21 (2-1)

Millard West def. Millard North, 25-20, 25-16, 28-26 (3-0)

Morrill def. Hyannis, 25-17, 25-17 (2-0)

Norris def. Elkhorn North, 25-9, 25-18, 25-20 (3-0)

Omaha Roncalli Catholic def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-20, 25-19, 25-21 (3-0)

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. South Sioux City, 25-14, 25-8, 25-4 (3-0)

Ord def. Centura, 25-20, 25-22, 25-11 (3-0)

Osceola def. Meridian, 25-18, 25-20 (2-0)

Overton def. Amherst, 25-22, 25-15, 25-19 (3-0)

Palmer def. Elba, 29-27, 25-14 (2-0)

Paxton def. Garden County, 10-25, 26-24, 18-25, 25-12, 15-10 (3-2)

Pender def. Homer, 25-22, 25-17, 25-18 (3-0)

Randolph def. Plainview, 19-25, 25-14, 25-23 (2-1)

Raymond Central def. Arlington, 25-20, 25-23, 25-12 (3-0)

Seward def. Crete, 25-12, 26-24 (2-0)

Seward def. Milford, 25-11, 25-11 (2-0)

Shelby/Rising City def. Osceola, 25-20, 25-10 (2-0)

Silver Lake def. Franklin, 21-25, 25-18, 26-24, 25-18 (3-1)

Southwest def. Hitchcock County, 25-11, 20-25, 25-18 (2-1)

Sterling def. Lourdes Central Catholic, 25-22, 18-25, 25-18 (2-1)

Sterling def. Southern, 25-16, 20-25, 25-15 (2-1)

Tri County Northeast def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-23, 25-15 (2-0)

Tri County Northeast def. Winside, 25-17, 22-25, 25-23 (2-1)

Wahoo def. Nebraska City, 25-14, 25-11, 25-11 (3-0)

Waverly def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 30-28, 25-22, 25-17 (3-0)

Winnebago def. Madison, 25-20, 12-25, 18-25, 25-14, 15-9 (3-2)

