Advertisement

Husker events annouced around town

Husker game events
Husker game events(Ellis Wiltsey)
By Ellis Wiltsey
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s less than two weeks away from the return of Husker sports.

Now, several spots are offering up events but with COVID-19 numbers continuing to rise watching the game in groups raises health questions.

Pinnacle Bank Arena announced Tuesday it will be hosting a free watch party for at least the first two games.

Seats are first come first serve but they are only offering up 2,000 of the 16,000 seats for Husker fans.

“We’ve got the chairs marked off in pods exactly as people expect,” said Tom Lorenz the general manager of PBA. “Any groups of two, four, six or eight can sit together in groups. Then they’re distanced from another group left to right and they’re also distanced front to back.”

One local doctor reacting to the news by calling it reckless and a super spreader event but the hosts promise safety will be a top priority.

“Our protocols for cleaning, entry, exit, restrooms, concessions all those things we’ve shared all that with the Health Department and we have a continuing dialogue going,” said Lorenz. “Anything that’s new that comes up like this we’re able to talk about it with them and take any concerns in and we know the COVID situation changes almost daily. Right now they’re comfortable with what we’re doing.”

For 19 years Haymarket Park’s lots have been a tailgating but despite COVID-19, it hopes to be one this year as well.

They’re cutting capacity in half and putting health guidelines in place.

“It’ll be roughly 900 spots between the tree lots,” said Charlie Meyer the Lincoln Saltdogs President. “We’re gonna ask them to social distance, wear a face mask, and also have enough area. Instead of parking right next to each other every other space will be available for parking.”

Tailgating there will be limited to just home games and spaces will be on a first come first serve basis.

“Either gonna be 6 o’clock in the morning or 8 o’clock in the morning on gamedays is when the lots would open,” said Meyer.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LPS proposes more planning days for teachers

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Abbie Petersen
As soon as next month, Lincoln Public School’s teachers and students may see more days off. This comes as the district brought forth a proposal at Tuesday night’s board meeting, hoping to give teachers some extra planning time.

National Politics

Barrett bats away tough Democratic confirmation probing

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The 48-year-old appellate court judge declared her conservative views with often colloquial language, but refused many specifics.

Forecast

Get Ready To Ride The Temperature Roller Coaster...

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ken Siemek
One more seasonably mild day heading our way before a cold front drops high temperatures into the 50s for Thursday and Friday.

News

Watch a replay of Tuesday’s 6pm newscast

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Click here to watch a replay of the 6 p.m. newscast.

Latest News

News

Political polarization is making us sick

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Taryn Vanderford
If you’re stressed out over the upcoming election, you’re not alone. Research at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln suggest political polarization is making us sick.

News

Huskers tease alternate uniform in Halloween video

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Huskers teased a new, alternate uniform in a series of photos and a video on Twitter.

News

Prosecution, defense rest after two weeks of testimony in Bailey Boswell trial

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
The jury will be back Wednesday morning to get their instructions and start deliberating.

News

Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Tuesday.

News

Seward County Sheriff’s Office and NSP catch man who fled into cornfield

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KSNB Local4
Seward County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol caught a man who fled into a cornfield on Monday.

News

Frost praises McCaffrey, QB competition ongoing

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost says Luke McCaffrey is having a strong fall camp while battling Adrian Martinez for the Huskers' starting quarterback job.