Husker events annouced around town

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s less than two weeks away from the return of Husker sports.

Now, several spots are offering up events but with COVID-19 numbers continuing to rise watching the game in groups raises health questions.

Pinnacle Bank Arena announced Tuesday it will be hosting a free watch party for at least the first two games.

Seats are first come first serve but they are only offering up 2,000 of the 16,000 seats for Husker fans.

“We’ve got the chairs marked off in pods exactly as people expect,” said Tom Lorenz the general manager of PBA. “Any groups of two, four, six or eight can sit together in groups. Then they’re distanced from another group left to right and they’re also distanced front to back.”

One local doctor reacting to the news by calling it reckless and a super spreader event but the hosts promise safety will be a top priority.

“Our protocols for cleaning, entry, exit, restrooms, concessions all those things we’ve shared all that with the Health Department and we have a continuing dialogue going,” said Lorenz. “Anything that’s new that comes up like this we’re able to talk about it with them and take any concerns in and we know the COVID situation changes almost daily. Right now they’re comfortable with what we’re doing.”

For 19 years Haymarket Park’s lots have been a tailgating but despite COVID-19, it hopes to be one this year as well.

They’re cutting capacity in half and putting health guidelines in place.

“It’ll be roughly 900 spots between the tree lots,” said Charlie Meyer the Lincoln Saltdogs President. “We’re gonna ask them to social distance, wear a face mask, and also have enough area. Instead of parking right next to each other every other space will be available for parking.”

Tailgating there will be limited to just home games and spaces will be on a first come first serve basis.

“Either gonna be 6 o’clock in the morning or 8 o’clock in the morning on gamedays is when the lots would open,” said Meyer.

