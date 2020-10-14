Huskers begin preseason practice

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska men’s basketball team opened preseason practice at the Hendricks Training Complex on Wednesday. The Huskers have a revamped roster for the 2020-21 campaign, which features newcomers Teddy Allen, Kobe Webster, and Trey McGowens, who was ruled immediately eligible by the NCAA last week. In total, Nebraska has thirteen players who have yet to play for the Big Red. The only returners are Akol Arop, Thorir Thorbjarnarson, and Yvan Ouedraogo.

“You just look at the size of our team this year compared to where we were a year ago,” Fred Hoiberg said, “The physicality of this group, the athleticism of this group... we’re in a better spot.”

Hoiberg is entering his second season as Nebraska’s head coach. The Huskers went 7-25 last year with only two conference wins. Hoiberg praises his team’s competitiveness saying players were routinely in the gym over the off-season.

Nebraska has yet to announce its 2020-21 schedule, though the Huskers are planning to play 27 games. The first day of NCAA competition is November 25th. Nebraska is organizing a season-opening "bubble tournament, which will attract approximately a dozen college basketball teams. Oklahoma State will be among the participants. The Cowboys announced they will open the season in Lincoln, referencing the tournament as the “Golden Window.” Nebraska has yet to finalize the event. Hoiberg says the Huskers are still awaiting Big Ten approval.

