Advertisement

Huskers begin preseason practice

By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska men’s basketball team opened preseason practice at the Hendricks Training Complex on Wednesday. The Huskers have a revamped roster for the 2020-21 campaign, which features newcomers Teddy Allen, Kobe Webster, and Trey McGowens, who was ruled immediately eligible by the NCAA last week. In total, Nebraska has thirteen players who have yet to play for the Big Red. The only returners are Akol Arop, Thorir Thorbjarnarson, and Yvan Ouedraogo.

“You just look at the size of our team this year compared to where we were a year ago,” Fred Hoiberg said, “The physicality of this group, the athleticism of this group... we’re in a better spot.”

Hoiberg is entering his second season as Nebraska’s head coach. The Huskers went 7-25 last year with only two conference wins. Hoiberg praises his team’s competitiveness saying players were routinely in the gym over the off-season.

Nebraska has yet to announce its 2020-21 schedule, though the Huskers are planning to play 27 games. The first day of NCAA competition is November 25th. Nebraska is organizing a season-opening "bubble tournament, which will attract approximately a dozen college basketball teams. Oklahoma State will be among the participants. The Cowboys announced they will open the season in Lincoln, referencing the tournament as the “Golden Window.” Nebraska has yet to finalize the event. Hoiberg says the Huskers are still awaiting Big Ten approval.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

State Softball Scoreboard

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Highlights and scores from the 2020 NSAA State Softball Championships.

Hoiberg, Ouedraogo on 2021-21 season

Updated: 1 hour ago
Fred Hoiberg and Yvan Ouedraogo discuss the 2020-21 men's basketball season.

News

Omaha to host 2022 NCAA Volleyball Final Four

Updated: 3 hours ago
The NCAA Volleyball Final Four is returning to Omaha on December 15-17, 2022.

Sports

HS Volleyball Scoreboard (Oct. 13)

Updated: 18 hours ago

Latest News

Sports

HS Volleyball Scoreboard (Oct. 13)

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Dan Corey
Here are the volleyball highlights and scores from Tuesday night

News

Huskers tease alternate uniform in Halloween video

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Huskers teased a new, alternate uniform in a series of photos and a video on Twitter.

Sports

Omar Manning Update

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:02 PM CDT
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost updates the health of junior wide receiver Omar Manning.

Sports

Manning’s status unclear, newcomer misses time due to injury

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 3:37 PM CDT
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Omar Manning, a highly-rated newcomer for the Huskers, has missed some preseason practices due to an injury.

News

Frost praises McCaffrey, QB competition ongoing

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 3:05 PM CDT
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost says Luke McCaffrey is having a strong fall camp while battling Adrian Martinez for the Huskers' starting quarterback job.

News

Tri-City Storm announce Saturday’s game will be played without fans

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 1:20 PM CDT
With the recent increase of reported cases of COVID-19 in the local community, the Tri-City Storm is limiting access to the Viaero Center and will not have fans in attendance on Saturday, Oct. 17 for the first scheduled pre-season game against the Lincoln Stars.